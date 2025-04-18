Dry, pleasant for most of Easter weekend

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for April 18, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The weather will be great for most of Easter weekend! Clouds decrease through Friday evening, although there will be a bit of a breeze. Mostly sunny and a little cooler Saturday. Highs stay in the mid 50s.

There will be some sun to start Easter morning. Expect more clouds through the afternoon, but the rain is going to hold off until later in the day. Because of that, highs should get to around 60° in the Twin Cites, and mid to upper 50s around the remainder of the state. Western and northern Minnesota are completely dry through Easter.

If you are going to do an egg hunt or roll in the Twin Cities, I still recommend doing them earlier in the afternoon. The rain could start as early as 3:00 or 4:00 pm in southern Minnesota, and then spread north. Rain becomes likely from the Twin Cities to the south and east Sunday evening through Monday morning.

The jet stream remains busy through the upcoming week. There is at least some chance for rain every day, but no storms or severe weather are expected. Highs will be nice too, reaching the low to mid 60s for several days.