Dry Memorial Day, rain is back tomorrow

Here’s your Memorial Day Forecast for May 26, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There is still a little smoke in the sky Monday. I think that is preventing too many clouds from developing across the Twin Cities metro. As we head into the afternoon, a few more will pop up as highs climb into the low and mid 70s.

Up north, there is a weak mid-level low that might set off a few sprinkles through the afternoon. It should not bother you too much if you are heading out on the water one more time this holiday weekend.

Another broad, weak low will drag across the state Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered showers are expected both days, and there could be rumbles of thunder or downpours in spots Tuesday. This will not be enough to cancel your outdoor plans, but it might chase you inside for a short time.

Highs dip into the 60s with the midweek rain chances. By the end of the short work week, highs will be in the 80s just in time for another weekend.