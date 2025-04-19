Dry for most on Easter, evening rain likely

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for April 19, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

It will be a quiet, cool early spring evening. High pressure is sliding across Minnesota, keeping the sky clear and winds light. That high is also holding dry air over us, which will keep rain away for most of Easter.

Grab a jacket before if you are going to an Easter morning service. Temperatures start in the mid to upper 30s with a little bit of sun. Clouds quickly take over by the afternoon, but highs still reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

Southern Minnesota sees the light rain first late Sunday afternoon. If you are in Owatonna, Rochester, or points south, have the egg hunt done earlier. In the Twin Cities, the rain arrives closer to sunset. Western and northern Minnesota will be dry.

It will be a soaking rain southeast of the Twin Cities. Parts of southeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin could get more than an inch of rain through Monday morning. In the metro, totals could range from 0.25” to 0.50”.

Parts of northwest Wisconsin might see slushy snow mix in very early Monday morning. Any accumulations should stay closer to Lake Superior.

More rain is in the forecast Tuesday morning and midday, then another good chance on Thursday. Despite the wetter week, temperatures will be pleasant for this time of year. Highs in the low to mid 60s are likely for several days.