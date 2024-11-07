Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m. otherwise Sunny.

Twin Cities and points north under a DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 8 A.M. for Patchy Dense Fog producing low visibility mostly near River Valleys and areas north of the Twin Cities.

Once the Patchy Dense Fog dissipates this Thursday morning the rest of Today will be Mainly Sunny with West-Southwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph with highs near 50 degrees. Clear Skies Tonight with some Light Patchy Fog in spots and lows will be in the mid to upper 30s with Light Winds.

Mostly Sunny and Nice on Friday with highs in the mid 50s and East-Northeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph then Clear to Partly Cloudy Friday night with lows near 40 degrees with East-Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday starts Sunny but Clouds quickly increasing by the afternoon with Rain developing after 6 p.m. Highs Friday Saturday in the low 50s with East-Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Rain likely Saturday night through early afternoon Sunday then some Clearing Sunday just before Sunset with highs in the low 50s.

Sunny to Partly Cloudy and Breezy for Veterans Day Monday with highs in the low 50s. Tuesday brings Gusty Southeast Winds up to 30 mph with increasing Clouds and highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain possible late Tuesday and likely Wednesday with embedded T-Storms too and highs Wednesday in the upper 50s. Colder and Windy late Wednesday night into Thursday November 14 with Rain and Snow Showers possible. JONATHAN YUHAS