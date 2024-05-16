Decreasing Clouds this afternoon then Warm and Breezy on Friday.

Decreasing Clouds in the Twin Cities this afternoon and becoming Partly Cloudy after 3 p.m. with highs near 70 degrees and Winds from the West at 5 to 15 mph.

Clear early this evening then Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog and Spotty T-Storms north of the Twin Cities. Lows by sunrise ( 5:41 a.m. ) Friday in the mid 50s with South Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Partly Cloudy Friday morning then Sunny, Breezy and Warm Friday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s and Winds from the Southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

JONATHAN YUHAS