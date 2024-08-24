Dangerous heat and severe storms possible in the days ahead – Chris

Happy Saturday, and welcome to state fair season! After a few more comfortable days, the heat will increase for fairgoers throughout the weekend. Today will be mostly sunny with increasing humidity. Highs will top out in the middle 80s. There is a chance of an isolated thunderstorm during the overnight hours, but most will be dry and muggy with lows in the 70s.

Dangerous heat arrives by Sunday. Excessive Heat Watches and Heat Advisories have been issued form Sunday into Monday. Sunny skies and high humidity remain in place as highs reach the low 90s. The heat index will likely feel like 95 to 100 degrees. It’s even HOTTER on Monday. Highs will reach to low to MID 90s. The heat index could exceed 105 degrees.

Severe storms are possible Monday night into Tuesday. The primary concern will be large hail, mainly west of the metro, along with high winds and heavy rain. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire area in a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms. Showers would likely linger into Tuesday with highs about 10 degrees cooler in the middle 80s.

Wednesday is warm and seasonable with highs in the lower 80s, but another chance of storms arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, with scattered storms during the day on Thursday. A cold front arrives by Thursday night. This means Friday looks much more comfortable with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the middle 70s!

Enjoy the weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece