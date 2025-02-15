Dangerous cold returns Monday, Tuesday

Here’s your Saturday night forecast for February 15, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Forecast First Alert Monday morning and Tuesday morning. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected across all of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.

The Twin Cities picked up 5 to 10 inches of snow over the last week. Those higher totals are in the north and northeast metro. That snow will stick around for a while as more Arctic air moves in over the next several days.

Highs fall into the single digits starting Sunday, and stay there through Wednesday. In fact, Monday will likely have sub-zero temperatures all day. When it gets this cold, even a light breeze can produce dangerous wind chills.

The worst of the cold is Monday morning and Tuesday morning. Wind chills of -25° to -40° are possible in the Twin Cities. Central, western, and northern Minnesota could have wind chills around -45° both mornings.

When wind chills get down to -40° to -45°, frostbite is possible in a little as 5-10 minutes. Even something as simple as walking around the block could become dangerous.

Air this cold is also very dry. There is no snow in the forecast for the upcoming week. If you are looking for the light at the end of the tunnel, temperatures return to the 10s and 20s later in the week.