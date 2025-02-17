Dangerous Bitter Cold Temps and Wind-Chills Today, Tuesday and Wednesday morning then Much Warmer by the Weekend.

Bitter Cold temperatures will bring uncomfortable and at times even dangerous weather conditions to the Twin Cities Today, Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures and Wind-Chills will be well Below Zero and could lead to Frostbite or even Life Threatening Conditions if stranded outside for long periods of times.

FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR TWIN CITIES TODAY AND TUESDAY FOR COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND-CHILLS. Daytime temperatures Today and Tuesday will range from -2 Below to 0 Degrees with afternoon Wind-Chills of -25 to -30 Below with Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph Today and again on Tuesday. Low temperatures by 7 a.m. Tuesday will be around -18 Below with Wind-Chills from -30 to -40 Below. These kind of temperatures and Wind-Chills can cause Frostbite a Medical Emergency in less than 5 minutes to exposed skin. Pets are also at risk and can frostbite paws and ear tips that can lead to amputations.

Sunny and Very Cold Today in the Twin Cities with highs from -2 Below to 0 Degrees and Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph producing Wind-Chills of -25 to -30 Below. The Sun Angle is now like mid October and this Higher Sun Angle can Melt Snow in Sunny areas even with temperatures Below 0 – the significance of this can be rapid re-freeze once area becomes shaded or when the sun sets as it will do Tonight at 5:44 p.m. Temperatures by 7 a.m. Tuesday near -18 Below with Wind-Chills of -30 to -40 Below and Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunny and Bitter Cold continuing Tuesday with highs near -2 Below to 0 Degrees with Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph producing Wind-Chills of -20 to -25 Below in the afternoon. Clear Skies Tuesday night with lows by 7 a.m. Wednesday near -16 Below and Wind-Chill near -25 to -35 Below with Northwest Winds at of 5 to 15 mph.

Sunny and once again Very Cold on Wednesday with afternoon highs near 4 Degrees and Wind-Chills of -10 to -20 Below in the afternoon with Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Clear Wednesday night with lows by Thursday morning near -8 Below and Thursday morning Wind-Chills of -15 to -20 Below.

Winds will be Light on Thursday with Moderating highs to near 9 Degrees and Wind-Chills from 0 to -5 Below. Sunny Skies Thursday then becoming Partly Cloudy Thursday night with temperatures falling to near -1 Below early Friday morning then Slowly Rising to 5 Degrees by 7 a.m. with South Winds at 10 to 15 mph which will produce Wind-Chills Friday morning of -10 to -15 Below. Partly Cloudy Friday afternoon with highs near 18 Degrees and South Winds at 10 to 15 mph producing afternoon Wind-Chills of 5 to 10 Degrees. Temperatures Friday night will hold steady in the upper teens into Saturday morning.

Much Warmer Pacific Air moves into Minnesota this Weekend and will hold stay over the area into the following Week of February 24-February 28 with highs in the 30s, 40s, 50s and even some near 60 Degree temperatures possible. JONATHAN YUHAS