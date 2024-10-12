Crisp weekend continues, but more 70s to come – Chris

Good Saturday evening to one and all!

It’s been a true taste of fall today with clouds, isolated showers and sprinkles for a select few, and cooler highs in the lower 60s and upper 50s. As we approach sunset, clouds are clearing, if they haven’t for you already, with a bit of sunshine in store before the day is finally over. Sunday will be even cooler and breezy. A mix of sun and clouds will fill the sky as highs stay in the 50s. Once again, a few showers can’t be ruled out as a strong north to northwesterly breeze blows at 15 to 20 mph.

Looking ahead to early next week, FROST still looks to make an appearance. Monday will start out in the upper 30s in the metro, with lower 30s out state. Highs will struggle out of the 40s and into the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies. As winds relax a skies clear, the stage will be set for the end of the growing season Monday night into Tuesday. This is when overnight lows could fall to near, or even below, the freezing point.

Fall is definitely fighting its way in, but not without some battle. Southwesterly winds return by Wednesday which will begin to boost temperatures. It’ll be a sunny day and highs will climb back into the 60s. As the southwest flow becomes more pronounced, temperatures respond accordingly. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs returning to the lower and middle 70s. Friday will really see a temperature boost as winds pick up ahead of a cold front. Clouds will increase as highs reach the upper 70s… dare I say a low 80?

Depending on timing of the cold front and moisture placement, this could set us up for a round of somewhat meaningful rainfall by next weekend. As always, let Minnesota’s Weather Authority do the worrying between then and now. We’ll keep you updated daily on how things are shaping up.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece