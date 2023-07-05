Cooler winds, mostly sunny skies expected Wednesday

Here’s your Wednesday morning forecast for July 5, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Ken Barlow.

A brand-new weather pattern developed whilst most of us slept last night!

A cooler and much less humid air mass has moved into the entire state.

The more comfortable weather will stick around for the next several days and through the weekend.

In fact, there are no signs of any heat and humidity headed back to Minnesota for the next seven days…at least.

The winds will be comforting today and come from the northwest and 10-20 mph.

Sunshine will be occasionally filtered by some passing patchy clouds at times, but most of the day will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will rise into the middle 70s across the area today making for a beautiful ‘start’ to the work week, at least for some folks!