Cooler Tuesday, warming up again tomorrow

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for March 11, 2024 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We are on a down day of an up and down week in Minnesota. Highs are a good 20° to 30° cooler than yesterday afternoon. Expect to stay in the low 40s in the Twin Cities.

Overnight, a few snow showers and flurries are possible in northern Minnesota—north of a Brainerd to Duluth line. Nothing will stick, and they are gone by daybreak Wednesday.

Temperatures do warm up through the next few days. By Friday, highs in the 60s and 70s are likely around most of the state. That could be warm enough for a few more record highs.

There are some trends emerging for the weekend spring storm. The rain and thunderstorms remain likely Friday night into Saturday morning. Strong winds are likely too, but they could be closer to 40 or 45 mph Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s Saturday afternoon. The biggest change is how much moisture is left for snow once the temperatures drop. A shovelable snow is more likely in western, central, and northern Minnesota.

Regardless, Saturday will not be a pleasant day in the Twin Cities. Sunday is going to be chilly too, but at least the sun will return.