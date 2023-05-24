Cooler Today then Much Warmer this Weekend

A Cold Front will be over Minnesota Today mainly north of I-94 and this will bring a large contrast in temperatures across the state with highs today in the low 40s near Lake Superior to the low 80s in southwest Minnesota. Scattered T-Showers will be possible across northern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin along a line from Walker to Duluth, Hinckley and Hayward,Wisconsin.

Isolated T-Showers are possible in the Twin Cities between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday but most areas will stay dry. Next chance for T-Storms will be Tuesday May 30 and some could be Strong with the Heat and Humidity in place.

Upcoming Memorial Day Weekend ( May 27,28,29 ) will be Warm with Increasing Humidity by Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s Friday and low 80s Saturday and Sunday then Warmer in the upper 80s Memorial Day Monday.

TODAY:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Cooler.

HIGH: 74 Degrees.

Wind: East at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Spotty Showers and T-Storms possible between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday. Chance for Spotty Showers and T-Storms after 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday is 50%.

LOW: 53 Degrees.

Wind: East at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy in the morning with Spotty Showers and T-Storms from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. then Partly Cloudy and Breezy in the aftrernoon. Chance for Spotty Showers and T-Storms from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. is 50%.

HIGH: 74 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 55 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY……………………79 / 60 Hazy Sunshine.

SATURDAY……………….81 / 63 Hazy Sunshine & Breezy.

SUNDAY…………………..83 / 64 Hazy Sunshine & Muggy.

MON.(Memorial Day)…88 / 68 Hazy Sunshine.

TUESDAY………………….90 / 69 Hazy Sunshine with Chance for Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30%.

JONATHAN YUHAS