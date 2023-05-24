Cooler Today then Much Warmer this Weekend
A Cold Front will be over Minnesota Today mainly north of I-94 and this will bring a large contrast in temperatures across the state with highs today in the low 40s near Lake Superior to the low 80s in southwest Minnesota. Scattered T-Showers will be possible across northern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin along a line from Walker to Duluth, Hinckley and Hayward,Wisconsin.
Isolated T-Showers are possible in the Twin Cities between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday but most areas will stay dry. Next chance for T-Storms will be Tuesday May 30 and some could be Strong with the Heat and Humidity in place.
Upcoming Memorial Day Weekend ( May 27,28,29 ) will be Warm with Increasing Humidity by Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s Friday and low 80s Saturday and Sunday then Warmer in the upper 80s Memorial Day Monday.
TODAY:
Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Cooler.
HIGH: 74 Degrees.
Wind: East at 10 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT:
Cloudy with Spotty Showers and T-Storms possible between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday. Chance for Spotty Showers and T-Storms after 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday is 50%.
LOW: 53 Degrees.
Wind: East at 5 to 15 mph.
THURSDAY:
Cloudy in the morning with Spotty Showers and T-Storms from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. then Partly Cloudy and Breezy in the aftrernoon. Chance for Spotty Showers and T-Storms from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. is 50%.
HIGH: 74 Degrees.
Wind: East-Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
THURSDAY NIGHT:
LOW: 55 Degrees.
TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:
FRIDAY……………………79 / 60 Hazy Sunshine.
SATURDAY……………….81 / 63 Hazy Sunshine & Breezy.
SUNDAY…………………..83 / 64 Hazy Sunshine & Muggy.
MON.(Memorial Day)…88 / 68 Hazy Sunshine.
TUESDAY………………….90 / 69 Hazy Sunshine with Chance for Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30%.
JONATHAN YUHAS