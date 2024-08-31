Cooler temperatures arrive Sunday, Monday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for August 31, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A cold front could still bring scattered rain and a few storms to northeast Minnesota and far northwest Wisconsin Saturday evening. Overall, most of the state will be clear and breezy tonight. Winds shift to the northwest behind the front, and temperatures drop for the rest of Labor Day Weekend. Highs Sunday and Monday stay in the mid 70s in the Twin Cities, and low to mid 70s around the remainder of the state. Cooler for sure, but it will also be mainly sunny and very comfortable.

Highs get close to 80° again through the middle of the week. Another broad system moves across the Great Lakes for the second half of the week. Scattered rain and storms are likely Wednesday night, followed by a few lingering showers Thursday morning. There is still some question to how long this system sits over the region. That could mean a couple more showers through the end of the week, but it definitely means another shot of cooler air. Highs fall into the upper 60s and low 70s by next weekend.