Cooler post blizzard, but warmer days are coming – Chris

After getting buried under nearly 10 inches of snow at MSP Airport— with some southern suburbs seeing over a foot— we can now catch our breath. Northwest metro? You got off a little easier with just a few inches. Either way, that winter storm hit us hard. Now? A quiet, seasonable stretch is settling in.

Tonight will be cold, dipping into the teens, but at least the skies stay mostly clear. Thursday and Friday bring more of the same— highs climbing into the upper 30s with plenty of sunshine.

By the weekend, temperatures take a nice upward swing. We could even touch the mid-40s on Saturday, though there’s a small chance for a snow shower. Sunday? Even better. Upper 40s with mostly sunny skies— dare we say, it might actually feel pleasant out there?

And it only gets warmer from here. Next week, we’re talking 50s. Yes, the kind of temperatures that remind us spring is somewhere on the horizon. Enjoy the thaw while it lasts— March Madness is only just beginning!

Enjoy the evening and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece