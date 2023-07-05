Cooler, drier weather sticks around through the end of the week

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for July 5, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Of course, as soon as the holiday is officially over, we are treated to some comfortable and cool summer weather. Temperatures stay in the 70s across the Twin Cities metro Wednesday, while western and northern Minnesota likely stay in the 60s. If you are at the cabin, or live in Greater Minnesota, it gets chilly tonight. With the dry air, clear sky, and light winds, many cities fall into the 40s across the state by Thursday morning. Some of the outer Twin Cities metro could get that cool, but I would expect low and mid 50s for most.

The next storm system to watch starts to push into the state on Friday. A cold front should bring isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm to northern Minnesota. As that front sags south Saturday, there is a small chance for a shower in the Twin Cities. That system parks itself north of Lake Superior early next week, spinning a few showers and storms across Minnesota and Wisconsin nearly every day.