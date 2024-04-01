Cool with Light Rain possible Today and Tonight then Warming up with Sunshine at the end of the Week.

Mainly Cloudy Today in the Twin Cities Today with some Peeks of Sun otherwise lots of Clouds with Spotty Light Rain Showers possible this afternoon and evening mainly in the south Suburbs south of Minnesota River. Highs Today in the mid 40s with East Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Low temperatures Overnight in the low to mid 30s with East-Northeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Cloudy Tuesday Morning then Partly Cloudy in the Afternoon with Isolated Thunder Showers possible between Noon and 7 p.m. Highs Tuesday in the upper 40s and lows into Wednesday Morning falling into the low 30s.

Wednesday starts Cloudy then becoming Sunny in the Afternoon but it will be Chilly and Windy with North Winds at 15 to 25 mph and highs in the upper 40s but will feel like upper 30s with the Wind.

Lighter Winds Thursday for the Minnesota Twins Baseball Opener at Target Field. Thursday will start out Partly Cloudy in the Morning then Sunny in the Afternoon during the game with Breezy North Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs in the low 50s.

Lighter Winds and Warmer for the upcoming Weekend with Sunshine Friday and Saturday and highs in the low 60s Friday then mid 60s on Saturday. Partly Cloudy & Breezy Sunday with Scattered T-Storms possible in the late Afternoon and highs in the upper 60s.

JONATHAN YUHAS