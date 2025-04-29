Cool Today then Warmer Wednesday.

Today will be Cooler than Average for late April in the Twin Cities with highs in the upper 60s ( Average high today is 63 degrees ) but at least Skies Mostly Sunny and Winds will be deceasing from the Northwest to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon and less than 10 mph after 6 p.m. Clear Skies with Patchy Fog Tonight and Light Winds with Wednesday sunrise ( 6:03 a.m. ) temperatures near 40 degrees.

Sunny Wednesday morning then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon and Cloudy in the evening. Highs on Wednesday in the mid to upper 60s with South Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Lows by Thursday morning will be near 50 degrees with Isolated Rain Showers possible.

Scattered T-Showers possible on Thursday especially in the morning otherwise Cloud and Sun Mix with highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s by Friday morning. Partly Cloudy Friday morning then Sunny in the afternoon and Cool for May with highs near 60 degrees and lows in the low 40s by Saturday morning.

Weekend looks Nice with Warmer Conditions which will lead to lots of Spring Green and Blooms. Saturday and Sunday will be Sunny and Breezy in the afternoon with highs near 70 degrees on Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday. JONATHAN YUHAS