Cool Today then Heat Wave Starting Sunday.

Today will feel more like September in the Twin Cities with Breezy Northwest Winds, Partly Cloudy Skies and temperatures in the upper 70s this afternoon along with Low Humidity Dew Point temperatures in the 50s.

Temperatures will climb back into the 80s on Friday and Saturday and Brief Spotty T-Storms will be possible both Friday and Saturday between 1pm and 9pm otherwise Skies will be Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Turning Humid and Warmer on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 80s and Dew Point temperatures in the Muggy 60s.

Hot +90 degree temperatures move back into the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota starting Monday July 24 and likely continuing through Tuesday August 1. The Hot temperatures starting Monday July 24 may lead to Severe T-Storms with High Winds at times across Minnesota especially northern and central sections of Minnesota.

TODAY:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Less Humid.

HIGH: 78 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies with Lighter Winds.

LOW: 60 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms possible between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Chance for Isolated T-Storms between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. is 30%.

HIGH: 84 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 65 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………………..86 / 67 Partly Cloudy with PM Spotty T-Storms. Chance for PM Spotty T-Storms is 40%.

SUNDAY………………………89 / 69 Sunny & Partly Cloudy & Humid.

MONDAY…………………….91 / 73 Hazy, Hot & Humid.

TUESDAY……………………..95 / 75 Hazy, Hot & Humid ( Heat Index 100 )

WEDNESDAY……………….97 / 77 Hazy, Hot & Humid ( Heat Index 102 )

The average low and high for the extended period is 66 and 84

JONATHAN YUHAS