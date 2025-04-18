Cool temps ahead for Weekend with Sunshine Saturday and most of Sunday then Rain Sunday night.

Today’s Weather in the Twin Cities will bring Mainly Cloudy Skies but at times some Sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid 50s and Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph ( Breezy ). A few Sprinkles or a short lived Rain Shower this afternoon and early this evening mainly in the east Metro toward the Wisconsin border. Clearing Skies Tonight and Cold with Scattered Light Frost by sunrise ( 6:21 a.m. ) Saturday with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday will start out Very Cool for mid April but the afternoon will be Nice with Sunshine and highs in the mid 50s – Sun Angle is same as late August so even though not August temperatures wear sun block as you can get a sunburn in the early afternoon Sun in less than 30 minutes. Clear Saturday night with lows by Sunday morning in the upper 30s. Winds this Saturday will be from the West-Northwest at 10 to 15 mph ( Breezy ) Saturday afternoon and Southeast at 5 to 10 mph Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Easter Sunday will start with Clear Sunny Skies then becoming Partly to Mostly Cloudy in the late afternoon hours with Rain developing after 8 p.m. Highs on Sunday in the upper 50s to near 60 Degrees with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Cloudy with Periods of Rain Sunday night until Noon Monday with lows by Monday morning around 40 Degrees.

Monday will be Cloudy and Rainy in the morning then Rain ends by Noon and skies become Sunny Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Warmer Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s and Partly Cloudy Skies and a chance for Isolated T-Showers Tuesday afternoon. Sunny and Pleasant on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. JONATHAN YUHAS