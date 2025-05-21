Cool and Rainy Today then Sunshine Thursday.

Since Monday many areas of the Twin Cities have picked up 2″ to 3″ of Rain. Rain continues Today but will be much lighter and Rainfall Amounts mainly less than .25″ and Winds will be Lighter too.

Cloudy Today with Periods of Light Rain and Drizzle along with East-Northeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph and highs near 50 Degrees. Cloudy Tonight with Rain ending around Midnight then Mainly Cloudy with Patchy Fog, Light Winds and lows in the low 40s by sunrise ( 5:37 a.m. ) Thursday.

Patchy Fog and Partly Cloudy Thursday morning then becoming Sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s and Winds from the North at 10 to 15 mph ( Breezy at times ). Partly Cloudy Thursday night with Light Winds and lows in the mid 40s by Friday morning.

Memorial Day Weekend ( Friday through Monday ): Partly Cloudy Friday with highs in the mid 60s. Partly Cloudy to Sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Partly Cloudy on Sunday and Memorial Day Monday with an Isolated T-Storm possible in the afternoon and highs near 70 Degrees.

Warmer temperatures next Week ( Tuesday May 27 through Friday May 31 ) with mainly Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies and highs in the mid 70s Tuesday Warming to near 80 Degrees by Friday. JONATHAN YUHAS