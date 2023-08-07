Continued warm with more storms chances midweek

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for August 7, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There is a weak boundary pushing across western Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota late Monday. A few rain showers are possible through sunset from about Owatonna to Menomonie. The next front to watch moves into northern Minnesota on Tuesday. Isolated storms are possible north of Brainerd Tuesday afternoon and evening, and some locally heavy rain is possible. As that front drops south on Wednesday, a few storms are possible in the Twin Cities. Severe weather chances are low Wednesday afternoon, but some small hail and gusty winds are possible. Temperatures stay summer-like through most of this week. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s.

The best chance for widespread rain, and potentially stronger storms, is Thursday night through Friday. Storms develop in western Minnesota late Thursday afternoon, then spread east overnight. This could mean some lost sleep Thursday night, but also a good soaking rain. Low pressure hangs to our north on Friday, and that could spin around a few more showers and storms Friday afternoon.