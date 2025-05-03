Continued sunny, warm on Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for May 3, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Was today a statewide holiday? I could have sworn it was Clean Out Your Garage day in Minnesota. It seemed like everyone was taking advantage of a beautiful day to do some spring cleaning.

It was smart to get that out of the way before Sunday. We stay sunny and get even warmer tomorrow. Highs reach the low and mid 70s across all of Minnesota.

High pressure is over us now, and it has nowhere to go. A meandering low will sit over the eastern Great Lakes through the start of the next week. That holds the clear, quiet, and warm conditions over the state.

The only chance of rain that I see over the next week is a few thundershowers in northern Minnesota on Tuesday. If you catch some drops there, consider yourself lucky! That is about it over the next 7-10 days.