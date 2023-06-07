Comfortable weather in Ken’s forecast

Good Wednesday morning!

A cooler and less humid day is on the way today and the smoke from those wildfires in Canada has shifted away from Minnesota.

Just west of the metro there will be a few showers and thundershowers today, but the Twin Cities will stay dry. Which is not necessarily a good thing.

Although we are not officially in a drought, it is very dry out there and this is the way last summer’s drought started.

A dry May followed by a dry June.

Hopefully, another round of thunderstorms and/or showers will arrive at some point on Friday, but no all-day soaking rains are anywhere in the forecast.

The weekend looks nice with a few much-needed thunderstorms on Saturday, but no washout.

Sunday looks sunny and pleasant with temperatures holding in the upper 70’s in the afternoon!

Have a great day!

Ken