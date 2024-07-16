Comfortable summer weather returns to Minnesota – Chris

Happy Tuesday evening! It’s been quite the enjoyable afternoon of sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures. The air was dry enough to prevent the pop up shower chance from ever really materializing. A quiet and comfortable pattern takes hold for the rest of the week. Sunshine and highs in the middle 70s will make for a phenomenal Wednesday. That sunny and non-humid pattern should last for the rest of the week, with upper 70s expected on Thursday and lower 80s on Friday.

By the weekend, there is a very slight chance of showers at the moment. As winds turn out of the south, humidity begins to creep back into the picture, but it shouldn’t be anything more than enough to frizz up the hair a bit. A somewhat higher chance for splash and dash showers does return Monday and Tuesday of next week. Outside of that, the forecast is picture perfect in the days to come. Not too hot, not too cold, not too humid, and for many, what makes Minnesota summers the best!

Enjoy it!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece