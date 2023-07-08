Comfortable for the weekend, then heating up early next week – Chris

Good Saturday to one and all! Partly cloudy skies are expected this morning, and full sunshine should return this afternoon as highs return to the upper 70s and lower 80s. After today comes another build of the heat. Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures into the mid and upper 80s.

Expect more sun for much of Monday with highs near 90. An approaching cold front Monday afternoon could bring another chance for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong. As of now, there is a MARGINAL risk (level 1 out of 5) for isolated severe storms Monday afternoon and evening. Keep this in mind if making any plans for the outdoors!

Temperatures will be cooler behind that front. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees for the middle of the week. Another chance for storms arrives on Wednesday.