Colder temps and snow at times this week

Snow has ended now in the Twin Cities with snow amounts ranging from 2″ to 3″ in the northern suburbs to about 1″ inside the I-494/I-694 loop including Minneapolis and St. Paul and 1″ or less in the suburbs south of the Minnesota River.

The next chance for snow in the Twin Cities is Wednesday evening into Thursday morning with freezing rain possibly mixing into the snow Wednesday evening. Snow accumulations Wednesday into early Thursday ranging from 1″ to 2″. Next chance for snow is Saturday into Sunday morning with over 2″ of snow possible in the Twin Cities and heavier amounts of snow in central and northern Minnesota.

Temperatures will be colder this week with air temperatures near 2 degrees and wind-chills -10 to -15 below Tuesday morning. Highs this upcoming week will be in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits and teens. JONATHAN YUHAS