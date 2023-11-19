Colder temperatures settle as we approach Thanksgiving

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for November 19, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

This weekend was truly spectacular for the middle of November. I hope you had a chance to enjoy it because they were likely two of the last warm days of 2023. Clouds move in tonight and stay with us through Monday. The clouds and east winds hold temperatures in the mid 40s for the Twin Cities. There are some small rain chances Monday afternoon from the Twin Cities to the south. At best, these would likely be sprinkles. A cold front sweeps through Monday night into Tuesday. When the cold air hits whatever little moisture is around, there could be a few snow showers mixing in with very light rain. No accumulation is expected.

Behind the front, temperatures fall into the mid and upper 30s Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday is a briefly warmer day, potentially making a run at 50°. Then a stronger shot of cold air settles in through the remainder of the holiday weekend. Even though highs stay in the low to mid 30s from Thanksgiving through the weekend, there are no major storm systems that would bring snow to Minnesota or Wisconsin. Local and regional travel should be just fine on the road or in the air. There could be some snow showers to watch toward Sunday, but that is a very low chance at the moment.