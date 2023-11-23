Colder temperatures for Turkey Day and the Weekend.

Thanksgiving Today November 23rd in Twin Cities starts with morning temperatures in the upper 20s ( Wind-Chills mid teens ) then afternoon highs in around 30 degrees with Partly Cloudy Skies and North Winds at 10 to 15 mph keeping afternoon wind-Chills in the low 20s then Lighter Winds in the evening but Cold.

Light Snow could cause some Travel Delays west of the Missouri River in the Dakotas and panhandle of Nebraska on Friday then Snow which could be Heavy moves into the Denver area and across western Nebraska and western Kansas on Friday.

Light Snow will fall from Kansas City to Chicago and Milwaukee on Sunday but to the north including the Twin Cities only Flurries expected.

THANKSGIVING TODAY:

Partly Cloudy with Cold Winds.

HIGH: 30 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills low 20s )

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy and Cold with Lighter Winds.

LOW: 16 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy with Lighter Winds.

HIGH: 30 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 22 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………34 / 27 AM Sun then PM Clouds.

SUNDAY…………….36 / 25 Cloudy with Flurries at times.

MONDAY…………..32 / 20 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

TUESDAY……………29 / 18 Partly Cloudy.

WEDNESDAY………38 / 27 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 24 and 38 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS