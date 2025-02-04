Cold with Snow Wednesday and again Saturday.

Last year on this date ( February 4, 2024 ) in the Twin Cities it was 50 degrees but this 2024/2025 has been Much Colder and soon to become much Snowier compared to the Winter of 2023/2024. So far to date ( February 4, 2025 ) the 2024/2025 Snowfall in the Twin Cities is at 10.9″ which is 20″ Below Average to date. Last year to date ( February 4, 2024 ) the entire Winter Snowfall for the Twin Cities was 29.5″ which is about 20″ of Snow Below Average.

More Snow is on the way this week for the Twin Cities with up to 1″ on Wednesday and even the possibility of Heavy Snow with more than 3″ or more of Snow on Saturday. Snow will move into the Twin Cities after the Noon Hour on Wednesday and could be Mixed with Freezing Drizzle/Rain at times especially between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Snowfall amounts expected at 1″ with more than 2″ in areas north of the Twin Cities and this Snowfall will likely cause delays for the PM Rush Hour on Wednesday. Snow ends early Thursday morning but roads will still be Slippery in spots. Windy and Colder Thursday afternoon with temperatures falling from the low 20s in the morning into the mid teens during the afternoon with West-Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph producing Wind-Chills Thursday afternoon around Zero.

The next Chance for Snow comes along on Saturday and the Snow will be more Widespread and could be Heavy at times Saturday across southern and central Minnesota including the Twin Cities. Snowfall Amounts on Saturday expected around 3″ but some areas could easily see over 6″ of Snow. Colder than average temperatures will continue into next week. JONATHAN YUHAS