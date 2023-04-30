Cold, Wet & Windy Now then 70s by Wednesday

Very Windy and Unseasonably Cold in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas with Rain and Snow falling at times especially along the Minnesota / Wisconsin border and points east. Accumulating Snow is not expected in the Twin Cities area this morning but areas north of Pine City and Eau Claire,WI could see some Slushy Accumulation in grassy areas while areas in northwest Wisconsin near Lake Superior +4” of Snow.

High Winds will also occur across Minnesota and Wisconsin Today with North Winds at 20 to 40 mph over a large area and Wind Gusts Today from 45 to 50 mph. Winds will continue to be Strong too on Monday then become Lighter by Tuesday.

Warmer temperatures will occur this week with highs in the Twin Cities Wednesday through Saturday in the low 70s.

Rivers have Crested in Minnesota and Wisconsin and River Levels will continue to fall this week with the exception of some higher waters along the Mississippi River from Winona south to Davenport, Iowa.

TODAY:

Cloudy and Very Windy with Rain and Snow Showers this morning then Scattered Rain Showers this afternoon with Peeks of Sun after 4 p.m. Chance for Rain and Snow Showers this morning and Scattered Rain Showers this afternoon is 100%.

HIGH: 50 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 25 to 45+ mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy and Windy.

LOW: 35 Degrees.

Wind: North at 20 to 30+ mph.

MONDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Windy and Cool for May.

HIGH: 54 Degrees.

Wind: North at 20 to 30 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 37 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY……………………..60 / 40 Sunny with Lighter Winds.

WEDNESDAY……………….70 / 50 Sunny & Warmer.

THURSDAY…………………..72 / 53 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

FRIDAY…(Full moon )…..70 / 55 Partly Cloudy & Breezy with Spotty T-Storms possible. Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 50%.

SATURDAY……………………70 / 53 Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 20%.

JONATHAN YUHAS