Cold, Wet & Windy Now then 70s by Wednesday

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Very Windy and Unseasonably Cold in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas with Rain and Snow falling at times especially along the Minnesota / Wisconsin border and points east.  Accumulating Snow is not expected in the Twin Cities area this morning but areas north of Pine City and Eau Claire,WI could see some Slushy Accumulation in grassy areas while areas in northwest Wisconsin near Lake Superior +4” of Snow. 

High Winds will also occur across Minnesota and Wisconsin Today with North Winds at 20 to 40 mph over a large area and Wind Gusts Today from 45 to 50 mph.  Winds will continue to be Strong too on Monday then become Lighter by Tuesday. 

Warmer temperatures will occur this week with highs in the Twin Cities Wednesday through Saturday in the low 70s. 

Rivers have Crested in Minnesota and Wisconsin and River Levels will continue to fall this week with the exception of some higher waters along the Mississippi River from Winona south to Davenport, Iowa.   

TODAY:

Cloudy  and  Very  Windy  with  Rain  and  Snow  Showers  this  morning  then  Scattered  Rain  Showers  this  afternoon  with  Peeks  of  Sun  after  4  p.m.  Chance  for  Rain  and  Snow  Showers  this  morning  and  Scattered  Rain  Showers  this  afternoon  is  100%.

HIGH:  50  Degrees. 

Wind:  Northwest  at  25  to  45+  mph. 

TONIGHT: 

Partly  Cloudy  and  Windy.

LOW:   35  Degrees.    

Wind:  North  at  20  to  30+  mph.     

MONDAY: 

Partly  Cloudy,  Windy  and  Cool  for  May.

HIGH:  54  Degrees.  

Wind: North  at  20  to  30  mph. 

MONDAY  NIGHT:   

LOW:   37  Degrees.  

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY……………………..60 / 40  Sunny with Lighter Winds.

WEDNESDAY……………….70 / 50  Sunny & Warmer.

THURSDAY…………………..72 / 53  Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

FRIDAY…(Full moon )…..70 / 55  Partly Cloudy & Breezy with Spotty T-Storms possible.  Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 50%.

SATURDAY……………………70 / 53  Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms.  Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 20%.

JONATHAN YUHAS