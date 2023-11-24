Cold weather continues through the long holiday weekend

Here’s your Thursday evening forecast for November 23, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

I hope you enjoy(ed) a very happy Thanksgiving with family, friends, and good food. This was the coldest day of the season so far, with a high of 30° and wind chills staying in the teens. These chilly temperatures will be the feature of the forecast for the rest of the holiday weekend. Highs stay in the low 30s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Wind chills will be the coldest Friday morning, with the breeze making it feel like the single digits and low teens.

There is one chance for light snow this weekend. A larger storm system stays well to our south and east, but it will push a little moisture toward Minnesota Saturday night into Sunday. At that same time, a cold front swings in from the northwest, bringing a little more moisture. Scattered snow showers are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. At this point, a dusting is possible across parts of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. If you are planning on driving a longer distance in the state Sunday, keep tabs on the latest forecast to see if the snow could impact travel.