Cold Today with Sprinkles then Much Warmer for the Weekend.

Today’s Weather in the Twin Cities will be Unseasonably Cold for early May with highs struggling to 50 degrees this afternoon with Mainly Cloudy Skies, Isolated Showers and Sprinkles then some Peeks of Sun after 6 p.m. Winds Today from the North at 10 to 15 mph will also enhance the Chill in the air then Light Winds Tonight with lows in the upper 30s and some areas of Light Frost in outlying areas outside the I-494/I-694 loop and Patchy Fog in river valleys and near lakes by Saturday sunrise ( 5:59 a.m. ).

Patchy Fog Saturday morning otherwise Mostly Sunny and Cool before Noon then Much Warmer in the afternoon with highs near 70 degrees and Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Clear Skies Saturday night with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunny and Warmer on Sunday with South Winds at 5 to 15 mph and highs in the low to mid 70s Sunday afternoon then lows in the upper 40s by Monday morning.

Temperatures will be at or above 70 degrees all next week Monday through Friday with Mainly Sunny Skies and by next Weekend temperatures could be in the low 80s for Mother’s Day. Lots of Spring Blooms this Weekend and Purple Lilacs will likely Bloom next Weekend ( May 10/11 ) in the Twin Cities. JONATHAN YUHAS