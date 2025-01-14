Cold Today then Warmer rest of Week followed by Cold Temps returning this Weekend.

Arctic Air will still be in place over Minnesota bringing another day of temperatures well below average for this time of year. Twin Cities will see a high this afternoon of 9 degrees ( average high is 23 degrees ) and West-Northwest Winds at 5 to 10 mph and that will produce Wind-Chills around Zero. Sunset this evening is 4:57 p.m. and Skies will be Clear with Light Winds and lows near Zero by the 7:47 a.m. sunrise Wednesday.

Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Not as Cold on Wednesday although Breezy West Winds at 10 to 15 mph will produce afternoon Wind-Chills in the mid to upper teens with actual air temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Partly Cloudy Wednesday night with Steady to Slowly Rising temperatures into the low 30s by the 7:46 a.m. sunrise Thursday.

Partly Cloudy and Breezy Thursday and Friday and Warmer with highs in the upper 30s Thursday to near 40 degrees on Friday.

Turning Colder over the Weekend with Gusty Winds too which will produce Bitter Cold Wind-Chills. Cloud and Sun Mix Saturday with Flurries at times and temperatures falling from 20 degrees in the morning to 10 degrees in the afternoon with afternoon Wind-Chills of -5 to -10 Below. Much Colder Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows near -6 Below and Wind-Chills Sunday morning of -20 to 25 Below. Partly Cloudy and Very Cold on Sunday with highs around Zero and afternoon Wind-Chills of -15 to -20 Below. Sunday night will be Very Cold too with lows by Monday morning near -12 Below and Wind-Chills near -32 Below Monday morning.

Next Week starts Bitterly Cold on Monday and Tuesday with highs on Monday near -2 Below with Wind-Chills near -32 Below Monday morning and -20 Below in the afternoon. Bitter Cold lingers on Tuesday with highs near 10 degrees and lows near 2 degrees by Wednesday morning. Light Snow is possible by Wednesday January 22 with moderating temperatures in the low to mid 20s. JONATHAN YUHAS