Cold temperatures, snow showers continue this weekend

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for April 21, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Rivers continue to rise slowly through the weekend. Crests for most metro rivers should be late this weekend into early next week. That being said, many rivers will stay in major flood stage for several days. Thankfully, the forecast is relatively dry for a long stretch.

I say relatively dry because more scattered rain/sleet/snow showers are spinning through Minnesota and Wisconsin Friday evening. After sunset, they will all change to scattered snow showers. These continue on and off overnight with little to no accumulation. Roads will be just fine, but you could see some white stuff on the grass or your roof. There will be a few more light snow showers or flurries Saturday and Sunday, again with no accumulation. Highs stay in the low 40s all weekend.

The weather will gradually become more spring-like through next week. High pressure will clear out some of the clouds Monday and Tuesday, and highs return to the low and mid 50s. Another stubborn area of low pressure will sit and spin over the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes for a few days. Initially, it will bring temperatures closer to 60° with scattered rain. However, more chilly air will likely drop across Minnesota and Wisconsin by next weekend.