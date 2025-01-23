Cold & Sunny Today then Warmer for the Weekend into next Week.

Today’s Weather in the Twin Cities will be Cold but skies will be Mostly Sunny and Winds will be only from the West-Northwest at 5 to 15 mph so Wind-Chill this afternoon will not be a major factor. Highs this afternoon will be Below Average in the low teens ( Average high is 23 degrees ). Clear Skies Tonight with Light South Winds and lows near 2 degrees by the 7:40 a.m. Sunrise Friday.

Friday brings Mix of Clouds and Sun with Flurries at times and afternoon highs in the mid 20s with South Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Partly to Mostly Cloudy Friday night and not as Cold with lows by Saturday morning in the low 20s and Winds from the West at 5 to 15 mph.

Partly Cloudy on Saturday with Gusty West Winds at 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon and highs near 30 degrees. Sunshine on Sunday with Lighter Winds and highs in the mid 20s.

Pacific Air moves into Minnesota early next Week meaning a January Thaw with highs in the mid 30s on Monday and Tuesday to near 40 degrees on Wednesday with mainly Partly Cloudy Skies. JONATHAN YUHAS