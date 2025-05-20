Cold, steady rain continues Tuesday

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for May 20, 2025, from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Widespread, steady rain continues across the Twin Cities today. By the late afternoon and evening, it could get a little more scattered, with 30 to 60 minutes of dry time mixed in. That is my most optimistic take!

Even if the rain lets up for a bit, it will still be windy and chilly. East winds will gust 30 to 35 mph through the afternoon. And with steady temperatures in the mid 40s, it will feel like the mid 30s.

Scattered rain continues overnight through Wednesday. It will be a little lighter tomorrow, making the commutes a little easier. Rain totals likely range from 1.5 to 3.0 inches along and south of I-94 through Wednesday night.

The sun returns Thursday and Friday, and so do highs in the 60s. Memorial Day Weekend continues to trend a little warmer, and on the drier side. Highs will be in the upper 60s to 70° all three days, with small rain chances Sunday and Monday.