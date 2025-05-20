Cold rain soaks many as fire concerns remain up north – Chris

Good Tuesday evening

Today has been downright miserable across much of southern and central Minnesota. It’s been wet, cold, and windy with waves of rain falling steadily throughout the day. Many spots across the metro have already picked up more than two inches of rainfall, and although the heaviest rain is behind us, lighter showers will continue through much of Wednesday.

This soaking rain has brought some much-needed moisture to parts of the state dealing with dry conditions. However, it’s a different story up north. The system largely missed northern Minnesota, and unfortunately, that means the wildfires burning in the Arrowhead region continue to smolder with no significant help from this storm. In fact, Red Flag Warnings are in effect once again as dry air and gusty winds continue to fuel fire danger in those areas.

Wednesday stays cool and breezy with scattered showers and highs only reaching the low 50s. You’ll still want the jacket and umbrella if you’re out and about, especially early in the day.

Drier and slightly milder air starts to move in by Thursday and Friday with highs climbing back into the low and mid 60s. While some improvement is on the way, this cool and unsettled pattern lingers a bit longer, with slight chances for showers again over the weekend and into early next week.

Plan for one more gray and soggy day before we finally get a break from the rain

– Meteorologist Chris Reece