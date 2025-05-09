Cold front this evening, then heating up by Sunday – Chris

Good Friday evening

It’s another warm and breezy day across Minnesota as we head into a stretch of weather that will feel much more like mid-summer than early May. A cold front is sliding through the state today and with it comes a few more clouds and possibly a stray shower or storm. No washout, but something to keep an eye on through the evening.

You may also notice the sky looking a bit hazy at times. That’s thanks to some wildfire smoke drifting in from Canada. Between that and the incoming cloud cover, it could be a filtered-looking sky through sunset. The smoke should clear out overnight and Saturday starts fresh and sunny.

Saturday brings highs in the upper 70s with sunshine and breezy conditions. That’s just the beginning of a hotter and drier pattern. Sunday and Monday both bring highs near 90 with strong winds and very low humidity. The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 11am to 10pm on Sunday across much of southern and central Minnesota. Conditions will be favorable for fires to spread quickly, so outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

This hot and dry stretch continues through at least Tuesday. By Wednesday and Thursday, humidity increases and the chance for thunderstorms returns, especially at night. Until then, it’s all about the warmth, wind, and dry air.

Enjoy the early taste of summer and stay mindful of fire conditions

– Meteorologist Chris Reece