Cold and dry to ring in 2025 – Chris

Happy New Year’s Eve! What a year it has been, and thank you for trusting me, and the entire team that makes up Minnesota’s Weather Authority to keep you safe with accurate forecasts each day. As we round out 2024, clouds hang around as temperatures continue to fall through the 20s and into the teens. If you’re going out tonight, temperatures at midnight should be in the lower 20s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, but a few peaks of sunshine are possible. It’ll be a colder first day of 2025 with highs around 20 degrees. The rest of the week gradually gets colder, but a little sunnier. Skies will be partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the upper teens. Friday will be mostly sunny, but highs will be in the low to mid teens.

For the weekend, I’ve been closely watching a storm system that could try to bring accumulating snow our way, but as is often the case with pushes of arctic air, this system still looks much more likely to miss to the south than anything else. For now, expect partly cloudy skies, and expect it to be cold with highs in the low to middle teens.

While ICE making weather is locking in, snow lovers will still need to hang on tight. While it seems like another rough year in a row but the year isn’t over! In fact, it’s just getting started.

Enjoy the night and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece