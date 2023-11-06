Cloudy, windy conditions continue Monday

Good Monday morning!

We are off to a very mild start on this November morning.

Temperatures held in the 50’s all night long across the metro area and beyond.

Mostly cloudy skies will linger today along well as a gusty westerly wind.

The clouds and mild weather will last into Tuesday.

In fact, there is a small chance of a few flurries early Tuesday and then a few rain showers or sprinkles for the rest of the day.

No big storms are on the horizon this week.

A slow cool down is going to begin on Friday and take us into the first part of the weekend on Veterans Day on Saturday.

Sunday another warm up will begin.

Next week will likely be quite mild as well with no major storms in sight.

Have a great day!

Ken