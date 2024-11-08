Clouds increase overnight ahead of next rain chance – Chris

Congratulations! It’s the end of the work week, and what a nice note for us to end on. Sunshine, pleasant temperatures, and an overall nice day. Changes will slowly begin overnight as clouds increase ahead of the next chance for rain arriving this weekend.

The firearm deer hunting opener is this weekend, so I know a lot of folks will be out and about. Throughout Saturday, clouds will increase, and depending on how fast that happens, some highs will struggle to make it to 50 degrees. By midday into the afternoon, rain drops move in from south to north, with the most widespread rain falling overnight into Sunday.

Sunday will begin with rain drops and clouds early, then a drier afternoon with perhaps a bit of clearing. Highs will hangout in the lower 50s.

While this should bring scattered showers for everyone, this is not a widespread super-soaking rainfall. Most rain totals should range from a quarter to a half an inch. From there, I’m watching another rain maker that arrives late Tuesday.

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece