Clouds and Thunder Showers Today and Wednesday then Sunshine returns Thursday.

Cloudy Today in the Twin Cities with on and off Scattered Showers and T-Storms but nothing Severe expected and outside of a brief heavier T-Storm Rain the Rain will be light across the area this afternoon and evening. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s with East-Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph then Northeast at 5 mph Tonight. Scattered Showers and T-Storms again on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and Winds from the Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will start with Clouds and temperatures in the mid 50s in the morning then Sunny and Warmer in the mid 70s Thursday afternoon.

Much Warmer over the Weekend with Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies and Slight Chance for an Isolated afternoon T-Storm on Saturday. Highs in the low 80s Friday and Saturday then mid 80s on Sunday with Breezy Conditions.

Early next Week ( Monday June 2 and Tuesday June 3 ) will be Breezy, Warm and Humid with Scattered T-Storms Tuesday afternoon and evening and some could be Strong. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. JONATHAN YUHAS