Close to record highs Monday, Tuesday

Here is your Sunday evening forecast for October 27, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Even though it is the end of October, it is rare to see record highs in the Twin Cities in the 70s. That is exactly what we have Monday and Tuesday, and we could be close to those records. South winds gust 25 to 35 mph at times Monday, and that sends highs into the mid 70s. Monday’s record is 75° set in 1948. Winds calm down a little bit Tuesday, but we stay on the warm side of a stalling front. Highs could get close to 80° from the Twin Cities to the south. The standing record Tuesday is 78° set in 1922.

Once a wave moves along that front Tuesday night, we start to see some changes. Rain and a few storms are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. When you wake up in the metro Wednesday, temperatures could be near 70°. By the afternoon, make sure you have a jacket, because temperatures fall into the 50s. That means Halloween will also be on the cooler side. Expect trick-or-treat temperatures in the low 40s in the Twin Cities, and upper 30s around the rest of the state. At least it will be dry with light winds, so put an extra layer on the kids’ costumes.