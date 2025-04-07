Climbing out of the temperature cellar

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for April 7, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Ok, you got through Monday. This is the chilliest day of the week in Minnesota. We still have one more chilly morning Tuesday, as the winds calm and the sky stays clear. Temperatures fall into the mid 20s in the Twin Cities early Tuesday, with upper 10s and low 20s farther north.

Comfortable jacket weather arrives Tuesday. Highs climb into the upper 40s in the metro. A couple of weak lows move across the region Wednesday and Thursday, keeping the chance of scattered showers in the forecast. At worst, you might have to put an umbrella up for 5-10 minutes if you’re at your kid’s baseball game.

By the end of the week, a ridge builds over the region. Highs return to 60° on Friday, and could get near 70° over the weekend. The nice weather does not last long. Another strong low brings rain and a cool down Monday.