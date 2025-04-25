Clearing Skies this afternoon & Strong T-Storms possible this upcoming Monday.

Decreasing Clouds in the Twin Cities this afternoon with most areas Partly Cloudy to Sunny after 1 p.m. along with Breezy North Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs near 60 Degrees. Clear Skies and Lighter Winds Tonight with Patchy Fog and lows near 40 Degrees by 7 a.m. Saturday.

Mainly Sunny and Pleasant on Saturday with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and Winds from the East-Southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Partly Cloudy Saturday night with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph and lows in the upper 40s by Sunday morning.

Partly Cloudy Sunday morning then becoming Cloudy Sunday afternoon with Spotty Showers and T-Storms possible in the late afternoon and evening. Highs Sunday in the mid 60s with Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Scattered T-Storms Sunday night into Monday morning and some of the T-Storms could produce Frequent Cloud to Ground Lightning and Hail. Lows by Monday morning in the upper 50s with Southeast Winds at 10 to 20 mph.

FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR SEVERE T-STORMS MONDAY APRIL 28. Scattered T-Storms that may have Hail and Frequent Lightning early Monday morning then Partly Cloudy, Windy and Humid with highs in the upper 70s and dew point temperatures in the low 60s. Scattered T-Storms redeveloping after 3 p.m. and some could be Severe with Heavy Rain, Hail, Damaging Winds and Tornadoes. The main Threat for Severe T-Storms is from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Turning Cooler late Monday night into early Tuesday morning ending the Threat for Severe T-Storms. JONATHAN YUHAS