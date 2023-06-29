Cleaner Air Today with Spotty T-Storms possible 3pm – 9pm. Nice Friday and Saturday then Turning Hot and Humid Sunday through July 4.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Much Better and Cleaner Air Quality in Twin Cities Today as Westerly Winds have pushed Smoke from Canada Wild Fires off to the east of Minnesota. 

Today brings Hazy Sunshine and Warm temperatures in the upper 80s with some Spotty T-Storms possible in the Twin Cities between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. but not all areas will see Rain/Thunder with Today’s set up. 

Nice Friday and Saturday then Hot and more Humid Sunday through Monday and 4th of July Tuesday.  Scattered T-Storms will be over northern Minnesota on Tuesday July 4 then across southern Minnesota including the Twin Cities on Wednesday July 5 and some of the T-Storms could be Strong.  Cooler temperatures in the 70s & 80s expected Wednesday July 5 through Friday July 7.

July 4 Outlook for Twin Cities:  Sunny to Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms possible late Tuesday July 4.  Highs during day in the low 90s then 10pm Fireworks temperatures in the low to mid 80s with Partly Cloudy Skies and T-Storms possible after 12 a.m. Wednesday.  

TODAY: 

Sunny  to  Partly  Cloudy  and  Warm  with  Isolated  T-Storms  possible  between  3  p.m.  and  9  p.m.  but  most  areas  staying  dry.  Chance  for  Isolated  T-Storms  between  3  p.m.  and  6  p.m.  is  30%.

HIGH:  88  Degrees. 

Wind: West-Northwest  at  5  to  15  mph  with  Highter  Gusts  near  Isolated  T-Storms.

TONIGHT: 

Partly  Cloudy  with  Isolated  T-Storms  possible  until  9  p.m.  Chance  for  Isolated  T-Storms  until  9  p.m.  is  30%.  

LOW:   66  Degrees.   

Wind: Light  Winds.

FRIDAY:

Sunny  to  Partly  Cloudy  and  Pleasant.

HIGH:  86  Degrees. 

Wind: Northwest  at  5  to  15  mph.

FRIDAY  NIGHT:   

LOW:   68  Degrees.  

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………………87 / 70  Sunny to Partly Cloudy.   

SUNDAY…………………….91 / 71  Sunny to Partly Cloudy & Muggy.

MONDAY…………………..93 / 73  Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid. ( Full Moon )

TUESDAY..( July 4 )……..92 / 72  Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid with T-Storms possible after 12 a.m. Wednesday.  Chance for T-Storms after 12 a.m. Wednesday is 50%. 10pm Fireworks weather is Partly Cloudy and Humid with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY………………82 / 66

The average low and high for the extended period is 65 and 83

JONATHAN YUHAS