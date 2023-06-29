Cleaner Air Today with Spotty T-Storms possible 3pm – 9pm. Nice Friday and Saturday then Turning Hot and Humid Sunday through July 4.

Much Better and Cleaner Air Quality in Twin Cities Today as Westerly Winds have pushed Smoke from Canada Wild Fires off to the east of Minnesota.

Today brings Hazy Sunshine and Warm temperatures in the upper 80s with some Spotty T-Storms possible in the Twin Cities between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. but not all areas will see Rain/Thunder with Today’s set up.

Nice Friday and Saturday then Hot and more Humid Sunday through Monday and 4th of July Tuesday. Scattered T-Storms will be over northern Minnesota on Tuesday July 4 then across southern Minnesota including the Twin Cities on Wednesday July 5 and some of the T-Storms could be Strong. Cooler temperatures in the 70s & 80s expected Wednesday July 5 through Friday July 7.

July 4 Outlook for Twin Cities: Sunny to Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms possible late Tuesday July 4. Highs during day in the low 90s then 10pm Fireworks temperatures in the low to mid 80s with Partly Cloudy Skies and T-Storms possible after 12 a.m. Wednesday.

TODAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy and Warm with Isolated T-Storms possible between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. but most areas staying dry. Chance for Isolated T-Storms between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. is 30%.

HIGH: 88 Degrees.

Wind: West-Northwest at 5 to 15 mph with Highter Gusts near Isolated T-Storms.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms possible until 9 p.m. Chance for Isolated T-Storms until 9 p.m. is 30%.

LOW: 66 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

FRIDAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy and Pleasant.

HIGH: 86 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 68 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………………87 / 70 Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

SUNDAY…………………….91 / 71 Sunny to Partly Cloudy & Muggy.

MONDAY…………………..93 / 73 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid. ( Full Moon )

TUESDAY..( July 4 )……..92 / 72 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid with T-Storms possible after 12 a.m. Wednesday. Chance for T-Storms after 12 a.m. Wednesday is 50%. 10pm Fireworks weather is Partly Cloudy and Humid with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY………………82 / 66

The average low and high for the extended period is 65 and 83

JONATHAN YUHAS