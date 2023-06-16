Chris says Rain chances return for the weekend, but still no washouts

Happy Friday to one and all! We’re in store for a comfortable afternoon, and the air is much cleaner today than it has been since Tuesday, when the metro first started to see the smoke from the wildfires in Canada. The sun will be even brighter today, without the smoky haze.

As far as rain is concerned, we do need the rain and we may see a few showers or thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon and Sunday. We may see those thunderstorms be slow moving and produce some pockets of heavy rain on Saturday, but again, no washouts are in the forecast.

The rain chances are good news as our drought gets worse with every day that passes and we do not have rain, and severe drought has already developed across areas north of the metro.

A heat wave is on the way next week as 90’s and humidity return to Minnesota.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece