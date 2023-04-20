Chris is tracking more rain and snow to end the week

I want to start with a friendly reminder that there will be another ** TORNADO DRILL WITH OUTDOOR SIREN TEST at 6:45 PM. Do not be alarmed if you hear sirens this evening, it is just a drill, and a good time to practice your family’s severe weather safety plan.

A lull in the action should create a drier period for much of southeastern Minnesota, while accumulating snow flies across northern and western Minnesota. This lull is short lived as snow showers and flurries wrap back in overnight and for much of Friday. Temperatures will STRUGGLE to get out of the 30s to end the work week.

Saturday will also be cloudy with snow flurries. High temperatures will be around 40.

Sunshine returns by Sunday, though temperatures remain a bit chilly. Otherwise look for gradual warming next week with only slight chances for sprinkles and flurries as of now.

Enjoy the night!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece

Flooding on streams and rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin will continue this week into next week with 1”-2” or more of precipitation ( Rain & Snow northern MN northwestern WI ) falling Today and into Friday. Additional precipitation in the form of Rain and Snow will add more water to all area Streams and Rivers and Flooding will likely continue on Minnesota and Wisconsin Streams and Rivers into late April.

TODAY: ** TORNADO DRILL MN WITH OUTDOOR SIREN TEST 1:45 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.

Cloudy and Windy with Periods of Rain and Thunder. Chance for Rain and Thunder is 100%. HIGH: 42 Degrees.

Wind: East at 10 to 20 mph and Shifting to the West at 10 to 20 mph after 4 p.m.

TONIGHT: ** TORNADO DRILL MN WITH OUTDOOR SIREN TEST 6:45 p.m.

Cloudy and Windy with Scattered Rain and Snow Showers. Chance for Scattered Rain and Snow Showers is 100%.

LOW: 34 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy and Windy with Scattered Rain and Snow Showers. Chance for Scattered Rain and Snow Showers is 100%.

HIGH: 38 Degrees.

Wind: West at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 30 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY……..…40 / 28 AM Clouds & Light Snow Showers then Cloud & Sun Mix & Windy & Cold for April. Chance for AM Light Snow is 70%. Any Snow Accumulation in Grassy Areas & Less than 1”.

SUNDAY……………46 / 28 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

MONDAY………….55 / 35 Mostly Sunny with Lighter Winds.