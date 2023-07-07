Chris is tracking clouds on the move for the afternoon

Happy Friday afternoon to all of you! We’re sailing into another weekend, and for some of you, reaching the tail end of a week off for the holiday. Speaking of sailing, it would be another great day for it! Pleasant temperatures a low humidity remain the story, along with a mainly dry forecast. The one caveat is an area of cloud cover I’m tracking into Southern Minnesota as a cluster of showers and storms passes to our south over Iowa.

To the north, a cold front is approaching. This could spark a few thunderstorms for northern and central Minnesota. The expectation is for this front to lose steam as it pushes southward. That being said, I can’t rule out a stray sprinkle around the metro overnight.

Partly cloudy skies are expected for Saturday as highs return to the upper 70s and lower 80s, then comes another build of the heat. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 85, with more sun for much of Monday with highs near 90. An approaching cold front Monday night could bring another chance for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong.