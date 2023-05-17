Chris is tracking a few rain drops and cooler temperatures to end the week

It’s been another hazy afternoon due to wildfire smoke high across Minnesota. It’s also been a bit cooler with high temperatures in the middle 60s east, and mid 70s in the west. Eventually cloud cover rolls in ahead of the next rain chance slated for Thursday.

First things first, this one won’t be a ton of rain! Still, some rain drops will be possible across the state as a cold front rolls through.

TIMING ON THURSDAY:

7AM: Mainly cloudy in the metro. Showers across northern and western Minnesota.

10AM: Showers between St. Cloud and Northwest Metro.

NOON: Shower and Thunderstorms right on top of the metro

2PM: Showers move towards western Wisconsin

5PM: Strong to isolated severe storms possible across far southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

After this, cooler air moves in along with wrap around cloud cover. Friday looks cloudy and cool with highs around 60. Thankfully, sunshine and 70s returns by the weekend! 80s return to Minnesota by the middle of next week.